Fridge raided in St Albans burglary
PUBLISHED: 09:56 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 October 2018
Archant
Peckish thieves stole food from a victim’s fridge while raiding a St Albans home.
Between 10am and 2.45pm on Friday, criminals broke into a flat in Cobalt Court on Hedley Road.
They took cash, a watch, two rings and food from a fridge. It is not known what food it was.
None of the flat’s inhabitants were home at the time.
Police have asked anyone who has information about this burglary to phone 101 and give crime reference number 41/47953/18.