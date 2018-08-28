Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 24 October 2018

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Archant

More details have been released about a person being hit by a train between Luton and London St Pancras.

The person was hit by a freight train near Leagrave station in Bedfordshire at around 2pm yesterday.

British Transport Police officers, along with ambulance crews and Bedfordshire Police officers, attended, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the person’s family are being informed.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates trains and stations on that line, said all lines were reopened after 20 minutes, except for the northbound slow line.

One Thameslink service was held up for nearly an hour while several others were significantly affected, until the slow line was reopened at 4.30pm.

GTR encouraged passengers who were delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via the company’s website.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Herts libraries to go out to tender to save £500K

52 minutes ago Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Plans to change the way libraries across Hertfordshire are run have been given the go-ahead by councillors, as part of a drive to save £500,000.

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

More details have been released about a person being hit by a train between Luton and London St Pancras.

Battle against hate crime in Hertfordshire is taken to the web

10:38 Mia Jankowicz
Police with rainbow flag at Hatfield police station in 2016.

A new website has been launched for reporting hate crime across Hertfordshire.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

10:10 Franki Berry
William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted St Albans man?

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Updated: Verulam School rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

Verulam School has improved its Ofsted rating to 'good'. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide