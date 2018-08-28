Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google. Archant

More details have been released about a person being hit by a train between Luton and London St Pancras.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The person was hit by a freight train near Leagrave station in Bedfordshire at around 2pm yesterday.

British Transport Police officers, along with ambulance crews and Bedfordshire Police officers, attended, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the person’s family are being informed.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates trains and stations on that line, said all lines were reopened after 20 minutes, except for the northbound slow line.

One Thameslink service was held up for nearly an hour while several others were significantly affected, until the slow line was reopened at 4.30pm.

GTR encouraged passengers who were delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via the company’s website.