Survey shows pro-EU passion still abundant around St Albans, Harpenden and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 October 2018

Remain group conduct street polls for People's Vote National Day of Action. Picture Harpenden for Europe

Archant

Street polls across the district have seen a thorough condemnation of Brexit by respondents.

Pro-EU group Harpenden for Europe (HfE) engaged more than 950 people in six surveys around St Albans, Harpenden, Southdown, Redbourn, Wheathampstead, and Hitchin on September 29 as part of the People’s Vote National Day of Action.

The Brexitometer asked residents their thoughts about contentious topics such as ongoing negotiations, job security, the NHS, and a People’s Vote on the final deal.

Results showed more than 93 per cent of respondents believe Brexit is going badly, more than 85 per cent think it will be bad for jobs and the NHS, and nearly 80 per cent would welcome a People’s Vote.

Only 10 out of 395 people from St Albans thought Brexit was going well, compared to seven out of 232 in Hitchin and one in 61 in Harpenden.

Chair of HfE, Richard Scott, said: “These polls show once again that a huge majority of local residents want a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.

“We’re talking to people from every walk of life and political persuasion, and the truth is people are worried. They increasingly fear Brexit’s impact on jobs and public services.

“They’re upset by the poor progress made by the Government in negotiations and the growing risk of no deal, which the Government has itself admitted will impact food and medical supplies, flights and other vital services.

“Such an outcome was never on the table in 2016, so it’s unsurprising that people all around the country want a final say.”

He said local MPs Bim Afolami and Anne Main should “start listening” and support a People’s Vote.

Harpenden for Europe (HfE) is a branch of the European Movement UK and was founded in January 2018.

More than 130 street polls and events took place around the country for the People’s Vote National Day of Action, and 50 volunteers ran the polls around Herts. In June 2016 this area bucked the national trend by voting Remain - St Albans was 37 per cent leave, 62 per cent stay; and North Herts was 45 per cent leave to 54 per cent stay.

