New Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans next month

PUBLISHED: 16:08 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 November 2018

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

A new branch of Mexican restaurant Benito’s Hat will open in St Albans in December, replacing Jamie’s Italian.

Benito’s Hat St Albans will open in the site previously occupied by Jamie’s Italian Deli on Chequer Street, serving a menu of burritos, tacos, salads and quesadillas.

There will also be a separate bar area serving margaritas, traditional agua frescas (non-alcoholic beverages made with water and fruit) and fresh coffee.

Benito’s Hat is currently expanding to open up a large, flagship restaurant at London’s O2 arena, as well as smaller restaurants like the one in St Albans.

Managing director Michael Pearson said: “We are hugely excited by this new chapter in Benito’s continued growth but it would not possible without the ongoing support of our investors, particularly Calculus capital who have been a massive support.

“We have been working towards these two new openings for over 12 months, adapting our store model, bolstering our supply chain and further improving our design.

“The hard work is now finally paying off and we can’t wait to open our doors to new audiences in St Albans and at the O2.”

