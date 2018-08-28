Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Benefit caps hit dozens of families in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:28 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:28 07 November 2018

Joseph Hook, Data Reporter

Dozens of St Albans families have had their benefits capped.

Dozens of St Albans families have had their benefits capped.

Archant

Benefit caps have been imposed on dozens of families in St Albans over the last year, new figures show.

The vast majority of families capped had children, with housing charity Shelter warning that across the country households are being “tipped into homelessness”.

The latest Department for Work and Pensions figures show that between September 2018 and August this year, 48 families had their housing benefits docked in St Albans.

The majority of capped claimants were single parents with children.

Couples with children accounted for a further 23% of cases.

In London, couples with children are limited to an annual income from all benefits of £23,000, or £442 a week.

Outside the capital, the cap is lower, at £20,000.

There are lower rates for single parents and households without children.

Some people are exempt from the cap, including those who receive working tax credits, or claim carer’s or guardian’s allowances.

Over the last year, 15 households in St Albans were docked more than £50 a week.

Since benefit capping was first brought in April 2013, 290 households in St Albans have been subject to the measures.

The chief executive of housing charity Shelter, Polly Neate, said: “As these figures show, the brutal benefit cap is continuing to wreak havoc on family life.

“Too many are battling to put food on the table and pay the rent, while others have been tipped into homelessness.

“Surely we should be helping these families up – not making their lives even harder.

“We constantly speak to parents who desperately want to work all the hours they can to avoid the cap, but come up against childcare issues and insecure or part-time hours.

“The cap is cruel and ineffective, and fails to recognise that single parents might face barriers to working. The Government needs to lose the ‘one size fits all’ approach and do the right thing by scrapping the cap.”

Louisa McGeehan, director of policy at the Child Poverty Action Group, said: “The benefit cap is increasing child poverty by breaking the link between a family’s needs and the support they receive.

“It discriminates particularly against lone parents and their children as they are more likely to be capped and less able to avoid its impact because of their caring responsibilities.

“Our social security system should be there for people when they need it most and this is just one example of a number of harsh measures that together keep children trapped in poverty, unable to enjoy a childhood full of opportunity and free of disadvantage.”

Since April 2013, nearly 193,000 households in Great Britain have had their benefits capped.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said 70% of households nationally were no longer subject to caps, and that work remains the best route out of poverty.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said: “Our welfare reforms are supporting more and more people into work – in fact since 2010 we have seen an average of 1,000 more people moving into employment each and every day.

“Under the old system, over 1 million people spent most of a decade trapped on benefits.

In stark comparison we now have seen record levels of employment.

“And the benefit cap ensures we have a fairer system – fair for the taxpayer and fair for claimants – as well as a system that incentivises work.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Benefit caps hit dozens of families in St Albans

12:28 Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
Dozens of St Albans families have had their benefits capped.

Benefit caps have been imposed on dozens of families in St Albans over the last year, new figures show.

Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

12:10 Fraser Whieldon
Redbourn War Memorial.

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is ‘an undoubted triumph’ in St Albans

11:37 Madeleine Burton
St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features a flying car at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

Madeleine Burton reviews St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which can be seen at The Alban Arena this week.

Appeal to track owners of jewellery found in St Albans

10:58 Laura Bill
One of the pieces of jewellery found on Drakes Drive, St Albans on Monday, October 22. Picture: Herts Police.

Has your jewellery been stolen?

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide