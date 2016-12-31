Balaclava-clad robber steals £30 from hotel in Redbourn

Aubrey Park Hotel was robbed ©nicksmithphotography.com

Staff at a Redbourn hotel refused to open a safe for a knife-wielding man in an early morning robbery.

The balaclava-clad man, described as white, possibly young, and of slim build, robbed Aubrey Park Hotel, in Hemel Hempstead Road, at about 1.40am on Tuesday, January 3.

A spokesman for Herts Police said that the man entered the reception area and took about £30 in cash from the front desk before “demanding keys to the safe from the staff”.

Although the man was holding a knife, staff refused to comply and he made off in a dark coloured vehicle towards Redbourn Road.

The knife was believed to be about six inches long, and the car was possibly a VW Polo.

The robber was wearing black gloves, a balaclava, long-sleeved top and shoes.

Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should call Detective Constable Courtney Turner on non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.