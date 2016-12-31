Advanced search

Bailiffs shut down St Albans sweetshop

13:51 10 February 2017

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe.

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Bailiffs have been called into a sweet shop in St Albans city centre, after efforts to recover overdue rent failed to come to fruition.

Comment

The Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in French Row, which has been operating since 2004, was officially closed by St Albans district council on Monday (6), after rent was left unpaid for a year.

Mike Lovelady, head of legal and regulatory services at the local body told the Herts Advertiser: “We instructed bailiffs to recover possession of 5 French Row last week.

“This was because significant rent arrears had accrued, amounting to one year’s rent. The tenant, a company called Our Sweet Shop (St Albans) Limited, had also been dissolved. We are looking at several ways to recover the overdue rent.”

St Albans council owns the Christopher Inn building, where the shop is based in the Medieval heart of the city.

The shop’s franchiser, which is partnered with 100 stores worldwide, told this paper it had been trying - unsuccessfully - to get in touch with the franchisee for some time.

The store’s abrupt closure has been a topic of some debate online, with several Facebook users expressing sadness and others speculating on the business.

Mr Simms’ head office said that it has found someone willing to take over the shop.

However, the council has asked anyone interested in renting the property to contact its property and asset management team on 01727 296122.

Keywords: St Albans District Council Facebook St Albans District St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans’ Clarence Park entry steps closed for repairs

47 minutes ago Franki Berry
The closed entrance to Clarence Park

Timber steps leading to a popular public park in St Albans had to be shut last week, because they were deemed unsafe.

Can you give St Albans Council advice on access to city’s new museum?

16:15 Debbie White
St Albans Museum and Art Gallery

Volunteers are being sought to give advice on disabled access to exhibitions and activities at the new £7.7 million museum and art gallery in St Albans’ city centre.

Gallery: Ancient bones unearthed during £7.75 million museum conversion in St Albans

15:39 Debbie White
Portfolio Holder for Sport, Leisure and Heritage for St Albans council Cllr Annie Brewster shows The Herts Advertiser's Debbie White around the St Albans Art Gallery and Museum project.

Animal bones dating back to the 14th Century have been discovered during the transformation of St Albans’ Town Hall into a showpiece gallery and museum.

Breaking News: Hertfordshire man arrested for terror offences at Gatwick Airport after flying from Iraq

14:11 Layth Yousif
A man from Hertfordshire has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of terror offences. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

A man from Hertfordshire has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparing terror acts.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

H.M. Coroner's Court
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards