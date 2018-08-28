Wheathampstead remembers villagers who fought in First World War

Jim Elmore, who joined the Bedfordshire regiment in 1916 and was injured. He survived the war but never fully recovered from his injuries. Picture: Wheathampstead History Society Archant

An exhibition is being held in Wheathampstead to showcase the village’s role in the First World War.

Wheathampstead soldier Charlie Collins sharing a joke with his horse in Egypt in 1916. Picture: Wheathampstead History Society Wheathampstead soldier Charlie Collins sharing a joke with his horse in Egypt in 1916. Picture: Wheathampstead History Society

As part of the Armistice weekend commemorations, the exhibition will explore the stories of Wheathampstead residents who fought in the war.

The exhibition, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, features the story of a resident who was injured in the Somme, a young man who survived the war by catching Scarlet Fever, and a young man who was taken captive in German Prisoner of War camp age 18.

Project leader Sandra Wood said: “So far we’ve unearthed some fascinating stories. We hope the exhibition will encourage people to tell us more about what they know.”

The exhibition will be held from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 in Memorial Hall, Marford Road.

Frank Ivory, age 18, from Wheathampstead, who caught Scarlet Fever before he could be sent to the front. Picture: Wheathampstead History Society Frank Ivory, age 18, from Wheathampstead, who caught Scarlet Fever before he could be sent to the front. Picture: Wheathampstead History Society

To contribute an untold story from the war email wheathampstead.atwar@gmail.com