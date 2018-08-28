Wheathampstead remembers villagers who fought in First World War
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2018
Archant
An exhibition is being held in Wheathampstead to showcase the village’s role in the First World War.
As part of the Armistice weekend commemorations, the exhibition will explore the stories of Wheathampstead residents who fought in the war.
The exhibition, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, features the story of a resident who was injured in the Somme, a young man who survived the war by catching Scarlet Fever, and a young man who was taken captive in German Prisoner of War camp age 18.
Project leader Sandra Wood said: “So far we’ve unearthed some fascinating stories. We hope the exhibition will encourage people to tell us more about what they know.”
The exhibition will be held from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 in Memorial Hall, Marford Road.
To contribute an untold story from the war email wheathampstead.atwar@gmail.com