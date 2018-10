St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

Police are appealing for help in finding William Riley, who is wanted for threatening to kill.

The 18-year-old’s last address is on Down Edge in St Albans, but he also has connections to Borehamwood.

Anyone who has seen William or knows his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/47397/18.