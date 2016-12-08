Annual performance of traditonal play back for Boxing Day

The St Albans Mummers will perform the traditional play at five different locations in St Albans. (c) Chris Bennett

A traditional play is set to be performed for its 50th consecutive year on Boxing Day at five different locations.

The St Albans Mummers will showcase the time-honoured masque of St George and the Dragon at various locations in St Albans with its traditional “awful jokes” and look at life, death and resurrection.

The Mummers have been performing the play since 1967 and it has almost stayed the same with a slight change of cast over the years.

Each performance is slightly different as the cast interacts with onlookers and includes topical items.

Their first performance will take place at The Town Hall, in Market Place, at 11.30am followed by The White Hart Hotel at midday and the West End of St Albans Abbey at 1pm. Final performances will take place at The Fighting Cocks, in Abbey Mill Lane at 1.45pm and St Albans Clock Tower at 2.30pm.

For more information visit: www.stalbansmummers.org.uk