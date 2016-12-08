Advanced search

Annual performance of traditonal play back for Boxing Day

06:00 25 December 2016

The St Albans Mummers will perform the traditional play at five different locations in St Albans.

The St Albans Mummers will perform the traditional play at five different locations in St Albans.

(c) Chris Bennett

A traditional play is set to be performed for its 50th consecutive year on Boxing Day at five different locations.

Comment

The St Albans Mummers will showcase the time-honoured masque of St George and the Dragon at various locations in St Albans with its traditional “awful jokes” and look at life, death and resurrection.

The Mummers have been performing the play since 1967 and it has almost stayed the same with a slight change of cast over the years.

Each performance is slightly different as the cast interacts with onlookers and includes topical items.

Their first performance will take place at The Town Hall, in Market Place, at 11.30am followed by The White Hart Hotel at midday and the West End of St Albans Abbey at 1pm. Final performances will take place at The Fighting Cocks, in Abbey Mill Lane at 1.45pm and St Albans Clock Tower at 2.30pm.

For more information visit: www.stalbansmummers.org.uk

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Annual performance of traditonal play back for Boxing Day

06:00 Andrea Pluck
The St Albans Mummers will perform the traditional play at five different locations in St Albans.

A traditional play is set to be performed for its 50th consecutive year on Boxing Day at five different locations.

St Albans business owner visits Downing Street as part of a company support campaign

Yesterday, 18:00 Andrea Pluck
Donna Nichol (left) owner of Chloe James Lifestyle, at the event.

The owner of a local business has been invited to Downing Street as part of an annual small business campaign.

Memorial held for St Albans ‘super pupil’ who tragically died

Yesterday, 06:00 Debbie White
Maisie Mae Ryan, of St Albans

A poignant memorial has been held at a St Albans primary school for a ‘super pupil’ who tragically died while in a coma.

Remembering St Albans charity stalwart - ‘can do’ Pat

Fri, 21:00 Madeleine Burton
Patricia Webster

Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of long-serving charity worker Patricia ‘Pat’ Webster after a private cremation.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Nightly sings the staring owl....

A tawny owl.

To-whit! To-who! Who has not heard this ‘merry note’ on a dark winter’s night, perhaps echoing across a woodland or park, and wondered at its source? Of course, we know it’s an owl but have we ever seen one, I wonder, other than in children’s story books such as AA Milne’s Wol or Beatrix Potter’s Old Brown? Perhaps, a bit like the cuckoo in spring, we are familiar with the tawny owl’s “To-whit! To-who!” call but not with the actual bird.

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

More GM wheat trials planned for Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Rupert Evershed’s monthly diary of the natural world

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Debbie White
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

Residents of a cul de sac, including one-year-old baby Finley Bagshaw, have welcomed the return to normality after the official reopening of St Albans’ sinkhole road.

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

St Albans sinkhole evacuee exclusively speaks to Herts Ad as road re-opens

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene

St Albans named among the best places to live in the UK

St Albans ranked third for weekly average earnings

First acts revealed for new music festival in Redbourn

Jason Donovan

St Albans residents leave cars unlocked to avoid thieves breaking windows

Vehicle security

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Can Network Rail really cope with Park Street rail freight plan?

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards