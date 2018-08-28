Advanced search

St Albans teen shortlisted for Young Sportperson of the Year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 November 2018

Teenage Judo champion Amy Platten from St Albans was nominated for Young Sportsperson of the Year. Picture: Magenta Associates

Teenage Judo champion Amy Platten from St Albans was nominated for Young Sportsperson of the Year. Picture: Magenta Associates

Archant

A 17-year-old girl from St Albans has been selected as one of eight winners of Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Judo champion Amy Platten was chosen by OCS UK for a mentoring and bursary programme, which will help her family support her through her training, travelling and competing.

Along with the other seven winners from around the UK, Amy has been invited to an event at The Oval this month where one of them will be crowned overall Young Sportsperson of the Year.

She has also been allocated an OCS mentor to provide ongoing support, and to take stories of her achievements back to the business.

Bob Taylor, OCS CEO for UK, Ireland and Middle East, said: “OCS is a family owned business and we are passionate about nurturing talent.

“The Young Sportsperson programme is just one way that we support talent, and we are proud to be able to help these outstanding young athletes fulfil their potential.”

