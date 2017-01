Ambulance called to car crash in St Albans

Two cars were involved in a crash in St Albans. Archant

Two people were checked over by the ambulance service after a collision which blocked a road in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Toyota Yaris and a Hyundai IX35 were involved in the collision in Upper Lattimore Road at 10.18am today.

Ambulance staff checked over both drivers, who had got out of their cars themselves and did not need any medical attention.

Recovery was called to remove the Hyundai from the road.