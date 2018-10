All M25 lanes reopened near St Albans after person trapped in car crash

One person was trapped in a car after it overturned on the clockwise M25 carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23, and was freed by the fire service. Archant

All lanes have reopened and traffic delays have eased after a car overturned on the M25 near St Albans this afternoon.

One person was trapped in a car after it overturned on the clockwise carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23.

They were freed by the fire service, with paramedics also assisting.

Initially all four lanes were blocked, but all is back to normal now.