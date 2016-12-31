Advanced search

Adventurer from St Albans takes on his next challenge

12:00 04 February 2017

Chris Ackroyd taking part in the Tough Guy challenge.

Chris Ackroyd taking part in the Tough Guy challenge.

Archant

An adventurer and mountain climber who has completed more than 50 obstacle courses took part in an army-style ‘Tough Guy’ race after recovering from a trek up Kilimanjaro.

Comment
Chris Ackroyd taking part in the Tough Guy challenge.Chris Ackroyd taking part in the Tough Guy challenge.

Chris Ackroyd, 34, who grew up at the White Hart Hotel on Holywell Hill, St Albans, where his mum was landlady, took part in the 15k obstacle course on Sunday, January 29, a month after returning from Africa’s highest mountain.

He said: “It was really, really fun. I am still trying to warm up now really, it was so cold. The whole day was just fantastic.”

He trained for the course by running at the weekends and evenings, as well as training at work through his job as a roofer, and has many more adventures lined up to test his endurance.

The race, which was held in Wolverhampton, was in three parts; a long run with a few obstacles, a course of obstacles and trenches called ‘The Killing Fields’ and a series of underwater tunnels.

Chris, who went to Roundwood Park School in Harpenden and now lives in Hemel, said: “I was absolutely shattered afterwards. I became hypothermic towards the end.

“The water was freezing cold. There was a frost that morning and the front one has to break that as they go in.

“There were so many people there- it was absolutely amazing. The course was as tough as they said it was going to be.”

Chris returned from Kilimanjaro at the end of December, and has also completed the Three Peaks Challenge by climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in under 24 hours.

Chris said: “Kilimanjaro was difficult, but it was the most amazing trip I have done in my life so far.It was hard with the altitude - I was sick three times going up. It was rough but it was fantastic.”

Chris has climbed Ben Nevis four times, Scafell Pike three times and Snowdon five times. He is planning to tackle Everest, the highest mountain in the world, in September, and to later climb Mont Blanc in the Alps and Aconcagua in Argentina, which is the highest mountain outside Asia.

Keywords: Roundwood Park School Argentina Africa Asia St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Gallery: HMS St Albans continues ‘keeping Britain safe’

24 minutes ago Debbie White
HMS St Albans escorted a Russian warship through the Channel. Photo courtesy of Royal Navy

A Russian aircraft carrier had a ‘saintly’ shadow last week, as it passed close to UK territorial waters.

Gallery: Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol are coming to new Bunnings Warehouse store in St Albans

12:30 Debbie White
Kyran Bracken at the new Bunnings store in St Albans. Photo courtesy Twitter/@KyranBracken

Australians must think that Brits are silly sausages, as apparently we don’t know what a ‘sausage sizzle’ is.

Adventurer from St Albans takes on his next challenge

12:00 Anne Suslak
Chris Ackroyd taking part in the Tough Guy challenge.

An adventurer and mountain climber who has completed more than 50 obstacle courses took part in an army-style ‘Tough Guy’ race after recovering from a trek up Kilimanjaro.

40 years on: flashback to the discovery of heiress’ body on Nomansland Common, and how the Beast of Shepherd’s Bush was eventually linked to the murder

06:00 Ross Francis
Janie Shepherd.

WARNING: this story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Redbourn family face massive fines after being found guilty of a string of animal cruelty charges

Julie Smith, Edward Smith, Michael Morley and Patrick Smith leave St Albans Magistrates court.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Rose & Crown

Motorists annoyed at traffic chaos in St Albans

St Albans was hit by major traffic delays yesterday.

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards