A1(M) closed near Potters Bar after morning car crash
PUBLISHED: 08:05 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:05 19 October 2018
Archant
All lanes are blocked on the A1(M) this morning after a car crash.
Traffic is at a standstill between junctions one and two southbound, and the event is not expected to clear before 9.30am.
The vehicles are currently being cleared to the hard shoulder.
Herts police have also closed a northbound lane while they help with the incident.
