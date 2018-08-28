A1(M) closed near Potters Bar after morning car crash

There has been an accident on the A1(M). Archant

All lanes are blocked on the A1(M) this morning after a car crash.

All lanes blocked on the #A1(M) southbound between J2 and J1 @HertsPolice have also closed a lane on the northbound carriageway to assist with the incident. TrafficOfficers are hoping to clear vehicles to the hard shoulder ASAP. Bear with us, thank you. pic.twitter.com/l8TU5OOS4r — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 19 October 2018

Traffic is at a standstill between junctions one and two southbound, and the event is not expected to clear before 9.30am.

The vehicles are currently being cleared to the hard shoulder.

Herts police have also closed a northbound lane while they help with the incident.

