Advanced search

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

10:08 26 January 2017

St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

Archant

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

Comment

Despite there being no such crime recorded by the police at the historic site in recent years, the government has recently pledged £15,000 to the Cathedral.

Churches, chapels and meeting houses in England and Wales were invited last year to apply for grants for security equipment.

The Home Office announced bidding for grants under its ‘Places of worship: security funding scheme’, as part of its hate crime action plan. This was intended to pay for security measures to be installed at places of worship that need increased protection.

Examples include CCTV, perimeter fencing, bollards, door and window locks, and intruder alarms.

The Herts Advertiser understands that the plan involves providing a total £800,000 a year to provide such measures to places of worship that have been subject to, or are vulnerable to a hate-based attack.

After about 290 bids were received for the funding scheme, 59 places of worship were recently informed of their success – including St Albans Cathedral.

A spokeswoman for Herts Police confirmed that there has been “no reports of hate crime at St Albans Cathedral since 2013”.

However, Stephanie Pisharody, development manager at the church, said a bid was put in after a suggestion by a local crime prevention officer.

She explained: “The police officer, during a review last autumn, pointed out that we are a big, iconic building in the area, with a lot of people visiting. It was recommended that we improve the security for people coming in, as we need to be on top of this.

“The funding will be spent on CCTV cameras at entrances, but these will not intrude upon Cathedral activities inside. We will also make certain our locks are up-to-date, and get new radio systems, to ensure vergers and staff involved in the running of the Cathedral can stay in touch more easily.”

She said the government scheme existed because of a greater awareness of security issues around such landmark buildings throughout the country.

Stephanie added that while there had been no hate crimes recorded at the local church, the Cathedral was “mindful of incidents around the world, at places of worship - they are a target, so we are making sure there are measures in places for our congregation and visitors.”

The £15,000 grant has already been allocated, with security improvements expected to be in place by March.

Keywords: Herts Police United Kingdom Wales St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

10:08 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

Controversial sand and gravel quarry approved for Green Belt land between St Albans and Hatfield

Yesterday, 14:34 Debbie White
Smallford villagers protested against the mammoth Bretty quarry planned for Green Belt land in St Albans district, ahead of a Herts county council vote upon the controversial scheme

Eight million tonnes of sand and gravel will be ripped from a Green Belt site near a garden centre, to the consternation of local residents who protested against traffic congestion and pollution.

St Albans couple caught up in NHS crisis: ‘Watford A&E like a war zone’

Yesterday, 15:23 Madeleine Burton
Watford General Hospital

The pressure under which local health services are operating was experienced first hand by a husband and wife when she suffered a serious heart problem earlier this month.

Why were gates changed at Heartwood site in Sandridge?

Yesterday, 15:00 Anne Suslak
The new wooden gates at Heartwood Forest.

A woodland visitor has criticised the decision to replace steel gates leading to the main car park with wooden ones.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards