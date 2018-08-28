Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work progressing on 1,000 home Redbourn development despite rejection from St Albans Local Plan

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 31 October 2018

The land proposed for development.

The land proposed for development.

Archant

A charitable trust is pushing forward with its proposal to build 1,000 homes by Redbourn despite the plans being omitted from St Albans Local Plan.

The development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: Google MapsThe development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: Google Maps

Lawes Agricultural Trust (LAT) and Rothamsted Research first proposed the site as part of the St Albans district council (SADC) Local Plan call for sites, but it was rejected - despite being called “exemplary” by planning portfolio holder Cllr Mary Maynard.

The land lies to the north east of Redbourn on fields known as Black Horse, Bylands, Meadow, Osier and Ver.

Regardless, LAT are continuing to develop the proposal and has asked SADC to reconsider.

LAT says its own technical evaluations are keeping pace with official SADC assessments to make a potential late swap-in as quick and smooth as possible.

The development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: Google MapsThe development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: Google Maps

The development would include a two-form entry primary school, a pedestrian link for sections of the Nickey Line, and a 70 vehicle car park by Redbourn High Street.

Forty per cent of the homes would be affordable, and seventy per cent of those would be social rented. Half of the 44.1ha land would be designated as a public River Valley Countryside Park.

Chief executive of LAT, Peter Oxley, said it wants to be part of a sustainable future for Redbourn: “As a local charitable trust, we do not face the same pressures as other developers to satisfy shareholders or investors. This means that we can take the time to deliver a high-quality place for new and existing residents.

“We have a clear vision for the whole site and how it can complement Redbourn. To put it simply, this is not just about building homes.”

A map of the development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: SADCA map of the development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust. Picture: SADC

See the proposals on November 12 from 11.30am to 4pm and November 13 from 4.30pm to 8.00pm at Redbourn Village Hall.

Director and chief executive of Rothamsted Research, Achim Dobermann, said income from this development would help Rothamsted Research to fund its experiments.

Cllr Maynard said: “The councillors agreed on our methodology [in the call for sites] and then officers ran every site through that methodology to establish which sites would be chosen to achieve the housing and employment numbers that we are required to. Sites wouldn’t be swapped by us now, a change wouldn’t be anything we would initiate. It would be something which comes from discussions with the inspector. I have no more comment on any one site.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Work progressing on 1,000 home Redbourn development despite rejection from St Albans Local Plan

12:00 Franki Berry
The land proposed for development.

A charitable trust is pushing forward with its proposal to build 1,000 homes by Redbourn despite the plans being omitted from St Albans Local Plan.

Poll: St Albans council considering issuing 20 per cent more parking permits than spaces

10:20 Franki Berry
Parking ticket stuck on car windscreen

Parking regulators are considering issuing 20 per cent more permits than spaces all over St Albans.

Updated: Firefighters rush to large fire in Radlett derelict building

08:08 Franki Berry
Hose reel in fire engine locker. Firefighters rush to Radlett derelict building.

Firefighters were called to extinguish a large fire in Radlett yesterday evening.

Halloween: An insight into the life of a professional St Albans witch

07:00 Franki Berry
Third degree witch Dee Johnson performs a spell casting ritual. Picture: DANNY LOO

Every year, for as long as I can remember, Halloween has struck me as a non-event. Trick or excuse me? Go buy your own sweets.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide