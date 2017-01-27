Advanced search

St Albans carer praised for making a difference

15:00 Madeleine Burton
Keri (left) receiving her award.

Making a difference is what carer Keri Jones is renowned for at the home where she works - and now she has been recognised on a wider platform.

Four-vehicle crash sparks massive tailbacks between Wheathampstead and Welwyn Garden City

11:32 Nina Morgan
Emergency services were on the scene in Wheathamstead yesterday evening.

Pret A Manger canopy collapsed and injured an employee in St Albans

16:33 Franki Berry
The canopy fell off, injuring someone.

Herts Ad 10 Years Gone By: Life sentence given after fatal pub brawl

10:00 Debbie White
Herts Ad 10 years ago: Herts Advertiser February 1, 2007

Hike in council tax predicted for St Albans district

St Albans Cricket Club appeared on Eggheads but lost to Rihanna question

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Hertfordshire warnings of email scams in advance of tax deadline day

The latest court results from the St Albans area

5 surprising things that can boost a property’s value

12:31
Even the sparsest of leafy outlooks can add value

We know south-facing gardens and good school catchments are an advantage when selling, but there are many lesser-known features that can also give a property the edge.

Home of the Week: Priory Way, Hitchin

10:26
Priory Way, Hitchin

This three bedroom detached house has been modernised and extended to the highest of standards throughout.

Area Guide: Letchworth Garden City

Yesterday, 13:44 Caroline Thain
Letchworth Garden City

The north Hertfordshire town, 38 miles from the heart of London, is becoming more popular as a place to live and visit.

Home of the Week: Meadowcroft Way, Orwell

Yesterday, 08:00
Meadowcroft Way, Orwell

Situated in the popular South Cambridgeshire village of Orwell, this semi-detached home is available for sale with no onward chain and potential for extension (STPP).

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Mon, 12:06 Jane Howdle
Harpenden is No1 for commuters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle

In news that will surprise many Thameslink customers, Harpenden has been named the best commuter area not served by Southern.

Area Guide: The quaint Hertfordshire village of Lemsford

Mon, 10:23 Caroline Thain
Lemsford area guide

The village of Lemsford was established in 1858. It is three miles from Hatfield, on the south east side Brocket Hall Park, and known for its large mill on the River Lea.

Home of the Week: Gun Road Gardens, Knebworth

Friday, January 27, 2017
Gun Road Gardens, Knebworth

This large 1930s family home is situated in a desirable road in Knebworth, within walking distance of the mainline railway station and sought after schooling.

Comment: Home is where the Hert is - for now

Home of the Week: Goldsmith Way, St Albans

Proximity to top restaurants boosts property values

Home of the Week: Stratford Road, Sandy

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

More than 1,000 homes at risk of flooding in St Albans: council warns

A flooded section of Noke Lane

Sam Corcoran all set for a return to St Albans City

11:00 By Neil Metcalfe
Sam Corcoran was back at Clarence Park prior to the victory over Welling United. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Sam Corcoran is all set to return to St Albans City but manager Ian Allinson has warned “it will be on my terms”.

Gallery: Allinson ‘satisfied’ after St Albans City win but worried about the number of goals being shipped

Gallery: St Albans boost safety battle with fine Hitchin win

Walker off the mark as St Albans City find that winning feeling again

Fine performances from St Albans Athletic Club at south championship

Jasper Carrott set to Stand Up and Rock in St Albans

17:41 Alan Davies
Jasper Carott and Bev Bevan

Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott is returning to Hertfordshire for a stand-up and rock show in St Albans.

Hysteria at The Alban Arena as farce comes to St Albans

Sophie Ellis-Bextor added to new Hertfordshire music festival’s line-up

Gareth Gates returns to St Albans in panto Robin Hood with Rainbow pair as his Merry Men

New murder-mystery event is coming to St Albans

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

St Albans commemoration event remembers the Holocaust

Freddie Knoller - photo courtesy Holocaust Educational Trust.

St Albans School solves ‘mystery’ of whereabouts of lost centuries-old Latin book

St Albans School archivist Nigel Woodsmith with the school's oldest printed text book which has been returned from the University of Cambridge.

Get ready to flip with new St Albans Pancake Race team

Contestants in the 2016 St Albans flipping pancake walking race

Quiet ceremony in St Albans marks the centenary of Verdun battle

Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916.

Power of the peregrine

The peregrine. - picture by Steve Round.

There are some subjects in the natural world that have acquired celebrity status, catching our attention and maybe capturing our imagination in someway.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

