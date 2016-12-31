Advanced search

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

10:08 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

Controversial sand and gravel quarry approved for Green Belt land between St Albans and Hatfield

Yesterday, 14:34 Debbie White
Smallford villagers protested against the mammoth Bretty quarry planned for Green Belt land in St Albans district, ahead of a Herts county council vote upon the controversial scheme

St Albans couple caught up in NHS crisis: ‘Watford A&E like a war zone’

Yesterday, 15:23 Madeleine Burton
Watford General Hospital

Why were gates changed at Heartwood site in Sandridge?

Yesterday, 15:00 Anne Suslak
The new wooden gates at Heartwood Forest.

Fears for future of Harpenden care home after hours cut

Does anybody in St Albans actually want controlled parking?

St Albans gym in the spotlight for national TV advert

Multi-million-pound bill for tackling spate of diseases and pests affecting Herts’ trees

Man remanded in custody after death of former St Albans resident Nick Medlin

Proximity to top restaurants boosts property values

07:42 Jane Howdle
St Albans' George Street has no shortage of restaurants

What came first, the top restaurant or the high house price? The answer isn’t clear, but new research suggests a clear correlation between the two.

Home of the Week: Stratford Road, Sandy

Yesterday, 14:00
Stratford Road, Sandy

Dating back to the 1880s, this stunning greatly extended three double bedroom period home is situated in arguably the most sought after rural location within Sandy.

St Albans commercial market struggling to meet demand

Yesterday, 09:56 Jane Howdle
Commercial property is in short supply

The commercial property market in the St Albans area is booming, with a local agent saying more stock is needed to meet demand.

Home of the Week: Hydean Way, Stevenage

Tue, 13:00
Hydean Way, Stevenage

This two bedroom terraced home could be the perfect first-time purchase.

St Albans and Harpenden estate agency founder retiring after 25 years

Tue, 08:00 Matt Adams
Tony Putterill

An estate agency founder is retiring 25 years after setting up the business.

Home of the Week: Temperance Street, St Albans

Mon, 13:00
Temperance Street, St Albans

This exceptionally spacious period house is situated in the heart of the old conservation area, within walking distance of the city centre, mainline station, Cathedral, Verulamium Park and excellent local schools.

Expert View: Nick Doyle predicts what the market has in store in 2017

Mon, 10:31
Nick Doyle, Aitchisons

Following an eventful 2016 (understatement of the year so far) I am encouraged to see that the local housing market has shown early positive signs of activity since we returned, with a prevailing sentiment of more commitment from sellers and buyers alike.

Home of the Week: Kingsway, Royston

Comment: Oh snow! Home maintenance matters, whatever the weather

Home of the Week: Margery Wood, Welwyn Garden City

Flats make up almost a quarter of UK housing, report shows

Fears for future of Harpenden care home after hours cut

Anne Suslak
Jennifer Grange.

A care worker is concerned that the elderly residents of an independent living facility will be “just looking at walls” after her hours were cut.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

New play facilities unveiled in Harpenden

The Lea Primary School council pupils try out the new playground equipmemt at Westfield Recreation Ground.

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

Herts Ad Comment: Palmed off with weasel words

Herts Advertiser comment

Dream move for Kyla Nelson takes her from Oaklands Wolves to Pittsburgh Panthers

09:18 By Neil Metcalfe
GB international Kyla Nelson in action for Oaklands Wolves

It’s been a long time coming but for Oaklands Wolves Basketball’s Kyla Nelson her dream move to America is about to become a reality.

Cold snap causes problems for St Albans City

Red hot London Colney leave league rivals cold with Broxbourne win

Gallery: Bittersweet memories as Old Albanian come close to shocking Plymouth Albion

England and Lions coach heads to Harpenden

Theatre review: Bull by the Company of Ten at the Abbey Theatre

10:02 Madeleine Burton
Bull

It is a bold move for the Company of Ten to stage a production lasting less than an hour and without an interval - particularly at this time of the year when many people are reluctant to go out in the cold anyway.

Don’t miss out on St Albans Gang Show - tickets still available!

Zoe Rahman comes to Herts Jazz Club

Dipper duo joins Elie Rees for Folk at the Maltings

Independent Venue Week homecoming gig for St Albans’ Alexis Kings at The Horn

St Albans commemoration event remembers the Holocaust

Freddie Knoller - photo courtesy Holocaust Educational Trust.

St Albans School solves ‘mystery’ of whereabouts of lost centuries-old Latin book

St Albans School archivist Nigel Woodsmith with the school's oldest printed text book which has been returned from the University of Cambridge.

Get ready to flip with new St Albans Pancake Race team

Contestants in the 2016 St Albans flipping pancake walking race

Quiet ceremony in St Albans marks the centenary of Verdun battle

Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

