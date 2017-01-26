Advanced search
A motorist who caused the death of a friend and drove into the path of an oncoming lorry after being ‘distracted’ by his mobile phone was jailed for 27 months today (Friday).
Historic Flowton Priory was originally built in 1525 in the village of Flowton in Suffolk. In the 1920s it was transported brick by brick and set in beautiful grounds in West Common.
Local data analyst Sarah Teague questions whether the huge numbers of flats being built in St Albans are right for the area.
Talk about the lesser of two evils – The Sunday Times has advised fed-up commuters affected by Southern’s dismal performance to move to Harpenden in search of, quite literally, an easier ride.
This well presented three bedroom family home is situated in the popular Saxon Gate area of Biggleswade.
We know south-facing gardens and good school catchments are an advantage when selling, but there are many lesser-known features that can also give a property the edge.
This three bedroom detached house has been modernised and extended to the highest of standards throughout.
The north Hertfordshire town, 38 miles from the heart of London, is becoming more popular as a place to live and visit.
A unanimous vote in favour of independent pharmacies followed a packed meeting last week to hear about the impact of reductions in government funding.
The Herts Advertiser Sunday League is guaranteed one team in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup final after Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys and Skew Bridge set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash.
A hotly-tipped Scottish band will drop by St Albans as part of their UK tour.
CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.
Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.
With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.
