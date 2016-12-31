Advanced search
With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.
Notorious for our obsession with the weather, Brits’ buying and selling habits are influenced by temperature changes – it’s official.
A leading auction house is proud to announce a great end to a bright year.
21 per cent of buy-to-let investors wait at least four months before finding their first tenants, new research has revealed.
Many people will be wondering what to do with their real trees once the Christmas merriment is over.
This impressive, detached property offers extensive living space a stone’s throw from St Albans city centre.
The new Ellenbrook Meadows development in Smallford has almost sold out.
The organisers of St Albans Living Advent have exceeded their £1,000 fundraising goal thanks to a Christmas carolling tour of their four roads.
Almost 50 rugby players from across the City braved frosty conditions to raise over £500 for charity.
St Albans rock band Enter Shikari are headlining next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies.
An annual service in memory of the sinking of a ship in 1944 has been held in a village church.
Mistletoe and its namesake the mistle thrush share a surprisingly complex and not altogether comfortable relationship…
