Bricket Wood pensioner’s water pipe problems solved by Herts Ad

Yesterday, 18:00 Madeleine Burton
Affinity Water

A water pipe repair which caused a pensioner sleepless nights has been rectified after the Herts Advertiser intervened.

Herts Ad Comment: Palmed off with weasel words

Yesterday, 11:51
Herts Advertiser comment

Fishfingers for breakfast but chocolate is off the menu: special diet helps St Albans councillor lose 8 stone

Yesterday, 06:00 Debbie White
Maxine Crawley, who has lost 8 stone in about a year, with an old pair of her trousers.

Children’s mental health issues in spotlight at awareness talk in St Albans

Fri, 19:30 Anne Suslak
St Albans and district mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands

Property

Home of the Week: Kingsway, Royston

Fri, 13:00
Kingsway, Royston

This well presented three/four bedroom semi-detached family home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to local schools and the town centre.

Comment: Oh snow! Home maintenance matters, whatever the weather

Fri, 08:51 Jane Howdle
Snow and heavy rain can have costly consequences for homeowners

A polar vortex was supposed to send ‘crippling blizzards’ and ‘a monster plume of brutally cold air’ our way more than a week ago, or so said the Daily Express.

Home of the Week: Margery Wood, Welwyn Garden City

Thu, 14:22
Margery Wood, Welwyn Garden City

This mid-terrace three-bed property is available for sale with a guide price of £365,000.

Flats make up almost a quarter of UK housing, report shows

Thu, 08:15 Jane Howdle
modern flat new build

The number of flats being built in the UK is increasing rapidly, and single story living now makes up 23 per cent of all housing.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Welwyn

Wed, 12:08 Caroline Thain
St Mary's Church, Welwyn

Not to be confused with nearby Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn is a sought-after village.

Home of the Week: Heath Road, Gamlingay, Sandy

Wed, 09:37
Heath Road, Gamlingay, Sandy

This beautifully presented and very versatile executive home is available for sale with an asking price of £675,000.

Column: Deborah McMorran is looking forward to snowdrop season

Tue, 13:46 Deborah McMorran
Snowdrop season will soon be here

Columnist Deborah McMorran takes a monthly look at gardening, flowers and the outside world in and around Hertfordshire.

Harpenden News

Herts Ad Comment: Palmed off with weasel words

Herts Advertiser comment

Attack is the best form of defence so it is said - but there is a fine line between taking that tack and just trotting out weasel words.

Harpenden school shoots to victory with 3G pitch scheme

Roundwood Park school

The parents of Joanna Dennehy speak about their serial killer daughter in

Chaos at St Albans station during recent rail problems.

Sport

England and Lions coach heads to Harpenden

Yesterday, 07:15 By Neil Metcalfe
England coach Steve Borthwick with the children of Aldwickbury School

England and British & Irish Lions coach Steve Borthwick was in Harpenden last week to pass on some of his knowledge to a lucky school.

What's On

Company of Ten unleash the Bull into the workplace

Thu, 10:00 Madeleine Burton
Bull

The serious subject of workplace bullying in an action-packed hour of drama is on offer in the Abbey Theatre Studio from tomorrow. (20)

Heritage

St Albans commemoration event remembers the Holocaust

Fri, 07:21 Madeleine Burton
Freddie Knoller - photo courtesy Holocaust Educational Trust.

A Holocaust survivor will tell his remarkable story at a special commemoration in St Albans next Wednesday, January 25.

St Albans School solves ‘mystery’ of whereabouts of lost centuries-old Latin book

St Albans School archivist Nigel Woodsmith with the school's oldest printed text book which has been returned from the University of Cambridge.

Get ready to flip with new St Albans Pancake Race team

Contestants in the 2016 St Albans flipping pancake walking race

Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916.

Standard bearers at the start of the ceremony

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

