Motorist jailed after death of friend near St Albans

Yesterday, 17:01 Court Reporter
The driver has been sentenced in relation to the fatal accident near St Albans

A motorist who caused the death of a friend and drove into the path of an oncoming lorry after being ‘distracted’ by his mobile phone was jailed for 27 months today (Friday).

Man who threatened St Albans council workers found guilty

Yesterday, 16:55 Anne Suslak
St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans MP calls for action to support independent pharmacies

Yesterday, 16:00 Madeleine Burton
Graham Phillips, Director at Manor Pharmacy

Work has begun to turn former St Albans council garages into affordable homes

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
The demolished garages on Partridge Road.

Have your say on the future of Radlett Airfield site

Motorists annoyed at traffic chaos in St Albans

St Albans development creating concerns over parking

Missing man from St Albans found

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Home of the Week: Flowton Priory, West Common, Harpenden

Yesterday, 13:00
Flowton Priory, West Common, Harpenden

Historic Flowton Priory was originally built in 1525 in the village of Flowton in Suffolk. In the 1920s it was transported brick by brick and set in beautiful grounds in West Common.

Are we building the right homes for residents of St Albans?

Yesterday, 08:00 Sarah Teague
The Charrington Place development is close to St Albans City station

Local data analyst Sarah Teague questions whether the huge numbers of flats being built in St Albans are right for the area.

Comment: Does Harpenden deserve best London commuter town title?

Thu, 13:30 Jane Howdle
Harpenden commuters don't know how lucky they are...

Talk about the lesser of two evils – The Sunday Times has advised fed-up commuters affected by Southern’s dismal performance to move to Harpenden in search of, quite literally, an easier ride.

Home of the Week: Tansey End, Biggleswade

Thu, 09:38
Tansey End, Biggleswade

This well presented three bedroom family home is situated in the popular Saxon Gate area of Biggleswade.

5 surprising things that can boost a property’s value

Wed, 12:31
Even the sparsest of leafy outlooks can add value

We know south-facing gardens and good school catchments are an advantage when selling, but there are many lesser-known features that can also give a property the edge.

Home of the Week: Priory Way, Hitchin

Wed, 10:26
Priory Way, Hitchin

This three bedroom detached house has been modernised and extended to the highest of standards throughout.

Area Guide: Letchworth Garden City

Tue, 13:44 Caroline Thain
Letchworth Garden City

The north Hertfordshire town, 38 miles from the heart of London, is becoming more popular as a place to live and visit.

Home of the Week: Meadowcroft Way, Orwell

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Area Guide: The quaint Hertfordshire village of Lemsford

Home of the Week: Gun Road Gardens, Knebworth

St Albans MP calls for action to support independent pharmacies

Madeleine Burton
Graham Phillips, Director at Manor Pharmacy

A unanimous vote in favour of independent pharmacies followed a packed meeting last week to hear about the impact of reductions in government funding.

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Taxi driver banned after drink-driving on Harpenden pick-up

Taxi.

Have you seen black squirrels in Redbourn?

November: Black Squirrel by Brian Sawford

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Herts Ad Sunday League have guaranteed county finalist after Skew Bridge and NBOB wins

Yesterday, 07:05 By Neil Metcalfe
Action from Pinewood and Harpenden Colts OB Res

The Herts Advertiser Sunday League is guaranteed one team in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup final after Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys and Skew Bridge set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash.

Verulamians click into gear against Hendon to close gap on Old Streetonians

Itoje handed a starting role at six as England prepare for Six Nations start against France

Nelson hits huge points total but Oaklands Wolves downed in Copper Box

Defensive frailties hit Old Albanian more than Darlington Mowden Park

Rising Scottish band Catholic Action coming to The Horn in St Albans

Thu, 15:39 Alan Davies
Catholic Action will be appearing at The Horn in St Albans

A hotly-tipped Scottish band will drop by St Albans as part of their UK tour.

Blues star Chantel McGregor returns to Harpenden Public Halls

St Albans Gang Show returns to the Arena next week

Jasper Carrott set to Stand Up and Rock in St Albans

Hysteria at The Alban Arena as farce comes to St Albans

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

St Albans commemoration event remembers the Holocaust

Freddie Knoller - photo courtesy Holocaust Educational Trust.

St Albans School solves ‘mystery’ of whereabouts of lost centuries-old Latin book

St Albans School archivist Nigel Woodsmith with the school's oldest printed text book which has been returned from the University of Cambridge.

Get ready to flip with new St Albans Pancake Race team

Contestants in the 2016 St Albans flipping pancake walking race

Quiet ceremony in St Albans marks the centenary of Verdun battle

Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916.

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

