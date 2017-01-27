Advanced search
Making a difference is what carer Keri Jones is renowned for at the home where she works - and now she has been recognised on a wider platform.
We know south-facing gardens and good school catchments are an advantage when selling, but there are many lesser-known features that can also give a property the edge.
This three bedroom detached house has been modernised and extended to the highest of standards throughout.
The north Hertfordshire town, 38 miles from the heart of London, is becoming more popular as a place to live and visit.
Situated in the popular South Cambridgeshire village of Orwell, this semi-detached home is available for sale with no onward chain and potential for extension (STPP).
In news that will surprise many Thameslink customers, Harpenden has been named the best commuter area not served by Southern.
The village of Lemsford was established in 1858. It is three miles from Hatfield, on the south east side Brocket Hall Park, and known for its large mill on the River Lea.
This large 1930s family home is situated in a desirable road in Knebworth, within walking distance of the mainline railway station and sought after schooling.
Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Sam Corcoran is all set to return to St Albans City but manager Ian Allinson has warned “it will be on my terms”.
Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott is returning to Hertfordshire for a stand-up and rock show in St Albans.
CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.
There are some subjects in the natural world that have acquired celebrity status, catching our attention and maybe capturing our imagination in someway.
With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.
