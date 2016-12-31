Advanced search
A water pipe repair which caused a pensioner sleepless nights has been rectified after the Herts Advertiser intervened.
This well presented three/four bedroom semi-detached family home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to local schools and the town centre.
A polar vortex was supposed to send ‘crippling blizzards’ and ‘a monster plume of brutally cold air’ our way more than a week ago, or so said the Daily Express.
This mid-terrace three-bed property is available for sale with a guide price of £365,000.
The number of flats being built in the UK is increasing rapidly, and single story living now makes up 23 per cent of all housing.
Not to be confused with nearby Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn is a sought-after village.
This beautifully presented and very versatile executive home is available for sale with an asking price of £675,000.
Columnist Deborah McMorran takes a monthly look at gardening, flowers and the outside world in and around Hertfordshire.
Attack is the best form of defence so it is said - but there is a fine line between taking that tack and just trotting out weasel words.
England and British & Irish Lions coach Steve Borthwick was in Harpenden last week to pass on some of his knowledge to a lucky school.
The serious subject of workplace bullying in an action-packed hour of drama is on offer in the Abbey Theatre Studio from tomorrow. (20)
A Holocaust survivor will tell his remarkable story at a special commemoration in St Albans next Wednesday, January 25.
A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden
With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.
Hertfordshire
Job details
St Albans
Bedfordshire
Cambridgeshire
Hitchin
Welwyn Garden City
Baldock
Stevenage
Harpenden
Royston
Sign up to the following newsletters:
Partly Cloudy
max temp: 4°C
min temp: -1°C
Five-day forecast