The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Herts Ad comment: Preparing for a landmark year...

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Herts Advertiser comment

St Albans landscaping apprentice recognised in the Nectar small business awards

Friday, December 30, 2016 Madeleine Burton
EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Lanwarne (2nd left) and James Curnock (2nd right) of Lanwarne Landscapes receive the award for Apprentice of the Year from James Moir of Nectar (left) and Sarah Willingham from Dragons' Den (right), at the Nectar Business Small Business Awards 2016 round table event in London.

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Friday, December 30, 2016 Debbie White
Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Two-car collision in Colney Heath

Inquest opened into death of man in Harpenden pond

Electrical fire in Harpenden

Police search for suspects after woman ‘grabbed’ in St Albans park

Remembering former JP and Harpenden Lion

Brits’ buying habits are influenced by the weather, research shows

Friday, December 30, 2016 Caroline Thain
Ideal temperatures for buying are between 7-10°C and 15-21°C  avoiding excessive highs and lows of British seasons

Notorious for our obsession with the weather, Brits’ buying and selling habits are influenced by temperature changes – it’s official.

Auction house ends year on a high

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Caroline Thain
Rose Cottage, Bricket Wood - sold at auction for £576,000

A leading auction house is proud to announce a great end to a bright year.

Reasons to buy with a tenant in situ

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Jane Howdle
Buying with a tenant in situ means more money and less stress

21 per cent of buy-to-let investors wait at least four months before finding their first tenants, new research has revealed.

What to do with your tree after Christmas

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 Caroline Thain
Turns out there are plenty of tree-disposal options...

Many people will be wondering what to do with their real trees once the Christmas merriment is over.

Home of the Week: Lancaster Road, St Albans

Monday, December 26, 2016
Lancaster Road, St Albans

This impressive, detached property offers extensive living space a stone’s throw from St Albans city centre.

Just two properties left at new St Albans development

Friday, December 23, 2016 Jane Howdle
Ellenbroook Meadows, St Albans

The new Ellenbrook Meadows development in Smallford has almost sold out.

Living Advent organisers raise over £1,000 for GOSH

Friday, December 23, 2016
The festivities began outside the first Living Advent window on Ladysmith Road

The organisers of St Albans Living Advent have exceeded their £1,000 fundraising goal thanks to a Christmas carolling tour of their four roads.

Area Guide: Stevenage

Mortgage pre-approval is the key to property-buying success

Top tips for enhancing your home security this Christmas

How to prevent or tackle mould in your home

Inquest opened into death of man in Harpenden pond

A heavy police presence at Southdown Ponds after a body was found in the water.

Electrical fire in Harpenden

The fire was extinguished (stock photo)

Remembering former JP and Harpenden Lion

Neville Osmond in 2006

Harpenden barman becomes record-breaking fundraiser for Aspire Channel Swim

Tom Clark

Rugby players from across St Albans help raise hundreds for charity

Thursday, December 29, 2016 By Neil Metcalfe
Players from Verulamians, Old Albanian and St Albans rugby clubs helped raise over £500 for charity in an annual game

Almost 50 rugby players from across the City braved frosty conditions to raise over £500 for charity.

Yoga and reading sessions enjoyed by Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck at inclusion event in London Colney

No excuses not to run off the turkey for St Albans Striders

Clements-time gives London Colney derby day success

Gallery: City strikers to get their chance to shine after Morias’ Peterborough move

St Albans band Enter Shikari says ‘absolute honour’ to headline Slam Dunk Festival

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Madeleine Burton
St Albans band Enter Shikari will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2017, which returns to the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

St Albans rock band Enter Shikari are headlining next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies.

Scott Hamilton Quartet to perform at Herts Jazz Club

New director takes over at Kings of Herts

Search for St Albans talent to compete in New Roots competition

St Albans Symphony Orchestra welcomes in 2017 with annual concert

Memorial service in Aldenham church remembers sinking of ship in WWII

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Madeleine Burton
Standard bearers at the start of the ceremony

An annual service in memory of the sinking of a ship in 1944 has been held in a village church.

St Albans Residents First event is rebranded again as part of Herts Big Weekend

Cllr Beric Read, Portfolio Holder for Community Engagement and Localism for St Albans District Council standing on top of the Clock Tower.

Flight of the Zeppelin over St Albans

Graf Zeppelin over fields between Leavesden and St Albans, 1930.

Christmas lights switch-on clash for St Albans and Harpenden

St Albans switch on

London Colney aircraft museum has stolen propeller replaced - 11 years after it was taken

A propeller that was stolen 11 years ago has been replaced - Photos: Gary Lakin

Mistletoe and mischief

Mistle thrush

Mistletoe and its namesake the mistle thrush share a surprisingly complex and not altogether comfortable relationship…

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Lead researcher Alexander Thomas

St Albans mum gets left with fine after pram is confiscated

Photo courtesy of Google 2016 - Aldwick Court in Cell Barnes Lane.

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Tourist Centre visits slump in St Albans

Scaffolding around the Old Town Hall.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

