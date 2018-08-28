Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 October 2018
Trafalgar Transport Ltd of 339 Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Herts EN7 5QH is applying to use land at Smallford Nurseries, Hatfield Road, St Albans AL4 OHE, as an operating centre for 10 vehicles and 10 trailers.
Trafalgar Transport Ltd of 339 Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Herts EN7 5QH is applying to use land at Smallford Nurseries, Hatfield Road, St Albans AL4 OHE, as an operating centre for 10 vehicles and 10 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.
