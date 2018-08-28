Town & Country Planning (Development Management Procedure)(England) Order 2015 - Article 13

Notice of Planning Application at: Fir Spring Cottage, The Pathway, Radlett, Herts WD7 8JB

Application made by: Mr Victor Cohen

Proposed development: Application to vary Condition 10 of 17/0545/FUL to raise eaves & ridge height by 500mm, & amend main roof to crown

Application submitted to: Hertsmere Borough Council, Civic Offices, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, Herts WD6 1WA

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Mr Frank Stocks

Date 25-10-2018

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

`Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.