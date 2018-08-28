Statutory notification

Public Notices Archant

Statutory notice for The Governing Body of The Collett School to: change the school’s category from community special to foundation special, acquiring foundation status under the School Standards and Framework Act 1998.

Statutory notice for The Governing Bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre) to federate together in accordance with the School Governance (Federations) (England) Regulations 2012.

Notice is given in accordance with section 19(3) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 and Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the School Organisation (Prescribed Alterations to Maintained Schools) (England) Regulations 2013, that The Governing Body of The Collett School to proposes to change the schools’ category from community special school to foundation special school; and

Notice is given in accordance with section 9 of the The School Governance (Federations) (England) Regulations 2012, that The Governing Bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre) propose to federate together to become The Blue Tangerine Federation

An electronic copy of the full proposals can be found at:-

www.collett.herts.sch.uk

www.stlukes.herts.sch.uk

www.foresthouse.herts.sch.uk

Within 6 weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, namely by 5.00pm Friday 19th October 2018 any person may object to or make comments on the above governing bodies’ proposals by sending them to:

Mr Neil Harper

Chair of Governors

The Collett School

Lockers Park lane

Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire

HP1 1TQ

Mr Neil Harper

admin@collett.herts.sch.uk

Mrs Ros Wood

Chair of Governors

St Luke’s School

Crouch Hall Road

Redbourn

Hertfordshire

AL3 7ET

Mrs Ros Wood

admin@stlukes.herts.sch.uk

Mrs Ros Wood

Chair of Governors

Forest House Education Centre

9 Kingsley Green

Harper Lane

Radlett

Hertfordshire

WD7 9HQ

Mrs Ros Wood

admin@foresthouse.herts.sch.uk

Governing bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre).

Publication Date: Monday 10th September 2018