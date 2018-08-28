Statutory notification
PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 October 2018
Statutory notice for The Governing Body of The Collett School to: change the school’s category from community special to foundation special, acquiring foundation status under the School Standards and Framework Act 1998.
Statutory notice for The Governing Bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre) to federate together in accordance with the School Governance (Federations) (England) Regulations 2012.
Notice is given in accordance with section 19(3) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 and Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the School Organisation (Prescribed Alterations to Maintained Schools) (England) Regulations 2013, that The Governing Body of The Collett School to proposes to change the schools’ category from community special school to foundation special school; and
Notice is given in accordance with section 9 of the The School Governance (Federations) (England) Regulations 2012, that The Governing Bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre) propose to federate together to become The Blue Tangerine Federation
An electronic copy of the full proposals can be found at:-
Within 6 weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, namely by 5.00pm Friday 19th October 2018 any person may object to or make comments on the above governing bodies’ proposals by sending them to:
Mr Neil Harper
Chair of Governors
The Collett School
Lockers Park lane
Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire
HP1 1TQ
Mrs Ros Wood
Chair of Governors
St Luke’s School
Crouch Hall Road
Redbourn
Hertfordshire
AL3 7ET
Chair of Governors
Forest House Education Centre
9 Kingsley Green
Harper Lane
Radlett
Hertfordshire
WD7 9HQ
admin@foresthouse.herts.sch.uk
Governing bodies of The Collett School and St Luke’s School (including Forest House Education Centre).
Publication Date: Monday 10th September 2018
