Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

PUBLISHED: 12:10 07 November 2018

Redbourn War Memorial.

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

There will be a morning service at 9.30am at St Mary’s Church, which will be followed by a parade to the war memorial on Redbourn Common for the laying of wreaths and a beacon lighting.

There will be a 6.30pm service at the war memorial as well, when there will be another beacon lighting.

The beacons are part of the ‘Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute’ initiative, where hundreds of beacons will be lit across the country at 7pm.

