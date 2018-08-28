Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

Redbourn War Memorial. Archant

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

There will be a morning service at 9.30am at St Mary’s Church, which will be followed by a parade to the war memorial on Redbourn Common for the laying of wreaths and a beacon lighting.

There will be a 6.30pm service at the war memorial as well, when there will be another beacon lighting.

The beacons are part of the ‘Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute’ initiative, where hundreds of beacons will be lit across the country at 7pm.