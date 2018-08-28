NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
Notice is hereby given that Batford Memorial Hall in respect of premises known as : Batford Memorial Hall, 2-16 Tallents Crescent Batford AL5 5BS applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a premises licence.
The proposed application is:-
Sale by Retail Alcohol for consumption on the premises: 10:00-23:00 Thursday to Sunday Hours that the premises are open to the public 08:30-23:30 Monday to Sunday
Any representative by a responsible authority or any other person regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans Herts AL1 3JE no later than 28 November 2018 stating the grounds for objection.
The register of At Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, or online: http://www.stalbans.gov.uk/business/Business-in-St-Albans/StAlbans-Council-Services-for-Businesses/ BusinessLicences/alcohol-and-entertainment-licences/I icensing-act-2003/public-reg ister/default. aspx
It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. Such an offence is punishable on summary conviction by a fine of any amount.
