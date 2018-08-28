Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 09:49 08 November 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Batford Memorial Hall in respect of premises known as : Batford Memorial Hall, 2-16 Tallents Crescent Batford AL5 5BS applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is:- Sale by Retail Alcohol for consumption on the premises: 10:00-23:00 Thursday to Sunday Hours that the premises are open to the public 08:30-23:30 Monday to

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Batford Memorial Hall in respect of premises known as : Batford Memorial Hall, 2-16 Tallents Crescent Batford AL5 5BS applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is:-

Sale by Retail Alcohol for consumption on the premises: 10:00-23:00 Thursday to Sunday Hours that the premises are open to the public 08:30-23:30 Monday to Sunday

Any representative by a responsible authority or any other person regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans Herts AL1 3JE no later than 28 November 2018 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of At Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, or online: http://www.stalbans.gov.uk/business/Business-in-St-Albans/StAlbans-Council-Services-for-Businesses/ BusinessLicences/alcohol-and-entertainment-licences/I icensing-act-2003/public-reg ister/default. aspx

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. Such an offence is punishable on summary conviction by a fine of any amount.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More news stories

St Albans named as one of England’s chilliest cities by Cadent

59 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
St Albans has been named one of England's 50 chilliest cities. Picture: Hadley Walker.

St Albans has been named in the top 15 chilliest cities in England.

Suspected sinkhole causes St Albans homes to be cordoned off while council searches for structural damage

08:30 Fraser Whieldon & Anne Suslak
A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A suspected sinkhole has put the future of 21 homes in jeopardy.

More than one stalking and harassment case recorded every day in St Albans, figures show

07:00 Ralph Blackburn, data reporter
The number of stalking and harassment incidents in St Albans has been revealed.

There was more than one stalking and harassment case reported every day in St Albans over the last 12 months, figures reveal.

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

58 minutes ago
Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that Batford Memorial Hall in respect of premises known as : Batford Memorial Hall, 2-16 Tallents Crescent Batford AL5 5BS applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is:- Sale by Retail Alcohol for consumption on the premises: 10:00-23:00 Thursday to Sunday Hours that the premises are open to the public 08:30-23:30 Monday to

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy