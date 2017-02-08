Zoo Watch: Ready... vet... go!

Vets in Action at Whipsnade Zoo. Archant

Aspiring young vets can put their animal care skills to the test at Whipsnade Zoo this half-term with Vets in Action, a brand-new role-playing experience.

Youngsters can visit an animal hospital to experience first-hand what it takes to be a vet at the UK’s largest zoo between February 11-19.

Budding vets will be kitted out in all the necessary gear – including gloves, hairnets, face masks and shoe covers – upon arrival at the hospital’s reception.

In a specially-created surgery, the junior vets will be placed at the heart of the action as they watch the zoo’s team demonstrate how they examine, x-ray and perform treatments – as they conduct a health-check on a chimpanzee soft toy.

For a full appreciation of the varied life of a zoo vet, children can practise their newly-learned skills as they carry out their own health checks on soft toy rabbits, guinea pigs and rats.

A female Asian elephant at Whipsnade Zoo.

Alongside the role-play activities there will be lots of interesting talks covering the intriguing world of animal medicine and how Whipsnade’s vet team work hard to ensure the zoo’s 3,000 animals are fit and healthy.

