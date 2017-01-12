Advanced search

Zoo Watch: Animals check in for stocktake

13:36 12 January 2017

Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.

Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.

Archant

Thousands of animals stood up to be counted at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this week as zookeepers kicked off one of their biggest tasks of the year – the 2017 annual stocktake.

Comment
Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.

Home to more than 3,000 animals, including over 200 different species, keepers at the UK’s largest zoo began a headcount of each and every invertebrate, bird, fish, mammal, reptile and amphibian.

In 2016, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo welcomed many new arrivals including Elizabeth, a baby Asian elephant and a female giraffe calf named Nuru. A clutch of West African dwarf crocodiles also hatched, while a female gaur – the world’s largest cow – and a red panda cub arrived too. Each newborn will be added to this year’s census.

Every resident at the UK’s largest zoo must be accounted for; presenting a mammoth challenge for the keepers and one that will take approximately a week to complete.

Invertebrate keeper Thomas Maunders was tasked with counting each of the several hundred butterflies and moths in the Zoo’s tropical Butterfly House, while Shane Belson took stock of the nine-strong Asian elephant herd – including seven-month-old Elizabeth – ahead of their move into a brand-new Centre for Elephant Care in April.

Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.Annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.

The compulsory count is required as part of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s license and all of the information is logged into a worldwide zoological database called Species360, which is used to manage the international breeding programmes for endangered animals.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Burglar from Luton jailed for theft of car from Harpenden

18:42 Court Reporter
The man was sentenced to jail at Luton Crown Court

A burglar was jailed for over four years today (Friday) after stealing two cars from homes in Harpenden and Luton.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

18:11 Debbie White
BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

St Albans MP leads debate about future of community pharmacies

15:00 Madeleine Burton
St Albans MP Anne Main in the House of Commons.

“Great independent local pharmacists” were highlighted by St Albans MP Anne Main as she led a parliamentary debate about the role that community pharmacies can play in an integrated health service.

Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

12:29 Anne Suslak
Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16.

A teenage girl from Harpenden who went missing for five days has been found safe and well.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: