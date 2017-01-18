Advanced search

The UK’s biggest celebration of France opens its doors next week!

17:07 18 January 2017

Pick up some local specialties in the French market at The France Show

Archant

Kick start the New Year at The France Show which returns to Olympia London on 27th January for three days of fun and enjoyment of all that France has to offer.

Don't miss the tutored wine tastings where you can sip along with the experts and discover the best of Bordeaux wines at The France Show

Don’t miss the French chefs, great holiday ideas, live entertainment, wine tastings, a French market, thousands of properties for sale, free seminars and so much more….

We have 50 tickets for just £2.50 - buy now! or call us on 01242 264777 during office hours and quote promo code LFWBJA.

The Flavours of France theatre will host comedian Ian Moore will share his humorous take on living in France while renowned chefs Hervé Bourdon and Fréderic Duval and wine writer Susy Atkins will team up to bring you winning combinations of French food and wine. Don’t miss the live entertainment each day; including the fabulous can can dancers!

The New Year is a great time to start planning your 2017 holiday and there will be plenty of travel experts and tour companies on hand to provide inspiration. Ever thought of a cycling holiday in Provence?

Get your tickets now for The France Show 2017

Meanwhile, the language forum is always popular and gives visitors tips and tricks for improving their French whatever their level. There are plenty of ways to learn French that don’t involve sitting in a classroom too, so come and find out more.

Pick up some local specialties in the French market, and don’t miss the tutored wine tastings where you can sip along with the experts and discover the best of Bordeaux wines.

The show is also home to the UK’s largest French Property Exhibition. Browse thousands of properties for sale for every budget, and if you find your dream home there will be property experts on hand to offer advice. The seminar theatres offer a full programme of expert advice on all aspects of buying and living in France – all free to attend.

Throughout the weekend there will be lots of opportunities to soak up the French atmosphere. Play a game of boules or simply sit back in a café and sip a glass of wine while the accordionist’s tunes transport you across the Channel. Is there a better way to start 2017?

A great French day out!

To find out more visit www.thefranceshow.com

Keywords: United Kingdom France London

