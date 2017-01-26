Advanced search

New murder-mystery event is coming to St Albans

16:15 26 January 2017

Players of CluedUpp

Players of CluedUpp

Archant

Budding detectives can test their investigation skills in a new murder-mystery manhunt that is coming to St Albans next month.

Comment

Dubbed as a cross between Pokemon-Go and the popular board game Cluedo, players will need to hunt across the city locating 15 virtual witnesses, solving clues, eliminating suspects and eventually catching the real ‘killer’.

Participants will meet at the Inn on the Park cafe in Verulamium Park, where teams will use an Android-only app to play the game, on February 25.

There will be red herrings to avoid and murder weapons to rule out.

Becky Griffiths, one of CluedUpp’s owners, said: “Since we started, St Albans was always going to be one of our very first destinations.

“We live nearby in Bedfordshire and have often spent an afternoon walking around the city.

“Verulamium Park in particular is stunning and there are plenty of landmarks to build the game around.”

Nearly 1,000 people signed up to play the same game in Manchester, while in Milton Keynes, the whole event completely sold out in five days.

About 50 tickets will be released on January 30 at £28 per couple or £38 for four people.

It lasts from 9am to 12pm, teams consist of between two and six people, and every group uncovers the murderer will get a small prize.

Find out more at www.cluedupp.com/manhunt-live-st-albans.html

Keywords: St Albans Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Ruthless rate rise prompts fight to save St Albans pubs

15:00 Debbie White
Pubs throughout St Albans are banding together to fight the increase

The government’s plundering of local pub coffers could cripple the industry and send some to the wall, landlords have warned.

Police seek two men after Co-op burglary in Redbourn: CCTV images released

14:24 Debbie White
Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

Cigarettes and alcohol have been stolen from a Co-op store, after thieves forced their way into the premises during an early morning burglary.

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

10:08 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

Controversial sand and gravel quarry approved for Green Belt land between St Albans and Hatfield

Yesterday, 14:34 Debbie White
Smallford villagers protested against the mammoth Bretty quarry planned for Green Belt land in St Albans district, ahead of a Herts county council vote upon the controversial scheme

Eight million tonnes of sand and gravel will be ripped from a Green Belt site near a garden centre, to the consternation of local residents who protested against traffic congestion and pollution.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: