‘He was so cute!’ – Twins meet new lamb at Willows ahead of February Frolics

05 February, 2017 - 14:32
Twins Summer and Tia Price were given exclusive access to Willows Activity Farm to mark the start of the annual lambing event.

Twins helped mark the new lambing season at a popular activity farm in London Colney.

Willows Activity Farm’s upcoming February Frolics will take place this half-term between Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 19.

Families looking for outdoor activities will love the annual lambing event, with bottle feeding demonstrations, as well as activities in the Peter Rabbit Adventure Playground.

Twins Summer and Tia Price, five, were given exclusive access to Willows to mark the start of the annual lambing event.

Lambs are most commonly born as twins or triplets, and the sisters from Hemel Hempstead were invited to meet a little lamb with their mum Kim Price.

The lamb will shortly be joined by hundreds of others in the Willows lambing marquee.

Tia Price said: “I loved meeting the lamb. He was so cute!”

Summer Price added: “The animals at Willows are my favourite part, so I’m really looking forward to February Frolics and seeing all of the new lambs.”

Willows’ resident shepherd, Tuck, will be working around the clock with the farming staff to care for the sheep and their newborns.

Bottle feeding demonstrations will also be taking place daily throughout the week-long event.

About Willows Activity Farm

Willows Activity Farm provides wholesome fun and active learning through play for families, set in the Hertfordshire countryside.

It is situated 200 metres off Junction 22 of the M25.

Willows includes the PETER RABBIT™ Adventure Playground, the first themed attraction of its kind in the world, created in partnership with Silvergate Media, the co-producers and global licensing agent of the CGI animated TV series ‘Peter Rabbit’.

• Visit www.willowsactivityfarm.com for more information.

The frolicking doesn’t stop with the lambs, as visitors can enjoy the Peter Rabbit Adventure Playground featuring Jeremy Fisher Musical Pond, Lily Bobtail Nature Discovery Area and Jemima Puddleduck Coop.

Benjamin Bunny, Lily Bobtail and Peter Rabbit will also be at Willows to meet and greet guests at selected times of the day.

Weatherproof fun can also be found in the Cottontail Village and Woolly Jumpers Indoor Play Barn, all included in the entrance price.

• February Frolics at Willows Activity Farm, in Coursers Road, London Colney, St Albans, is open daily from February 11 to February 19, from 10am to 5.30pm.

• For more information visit www.willowsactivityfarm.com or follow @Willows_Farm on Twitter.

Keywords: St Albans London Colney

